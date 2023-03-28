Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

