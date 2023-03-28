Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,247 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE:DELL opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

