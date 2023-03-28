Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $247.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.76 and its 200 day moving average is $176.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

