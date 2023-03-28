Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $327.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

