Regal Rexnord Co. (RRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average is $138.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

