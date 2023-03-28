FirstService Co. (FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 11th

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

FirstService has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. FirstService has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstService to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV opened at $136.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. Research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FirstService by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.