Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $13.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $482.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 530,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,688,000 after purchasing an additional 79,192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

