Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 208.16 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 22.47. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 189 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.38). The company has a market cap of £89.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,256.25 and a beta of 0.98.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

