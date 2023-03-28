Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Trading Up 3.6 %
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 208.16 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 22.47. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 189 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.38). The company has a market cap of £89.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,256.25 and a beta of 0.98.
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust
