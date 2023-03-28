Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 on April 13th

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $232.65 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

