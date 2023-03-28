Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Franklin Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.