Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

