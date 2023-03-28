Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 855,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2,320.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 418,726 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,793,000 after purchasing an additional 384,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

