Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 92,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

