Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

