Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 14th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 514.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

NYSE AKR opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after buying an additional 349,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,818,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 172,310 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 123,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,452,000 after purchasing an additional 318,158 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

