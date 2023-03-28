Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.60 Per Share

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wynnstay Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:WYN opened at GBX 457 ($5.61) on Tuesday. Wynnstay Group has a one year low of GBX 442.50 ($5.44) and a one year high of GBX 658 ($8.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £102.73 million, a P/E ratio of 565.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 527.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 579.79.

Insider Transactions at Wynnstay Group

In other news, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.52), for a total value of £37,031.94 ($45,499.37). Insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

About Wynnstay Group

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

