IDOX plc (IDOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on April 14th

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IDOX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IDOX stock opened at GBX 62.25 ($0.76) on Tuesday. IDOX has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.40 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.86). The stock has a market cap of £282.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6,260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

About IDOX

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

