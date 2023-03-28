IDOX plc (IDOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on April 14th

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
IDOX Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of IDOX stock opened at GBX 62.25 ($0.76) on Tuesday. IDOX has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.40 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.86). The stock has a market cap of £282.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6,260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.
About IDOX
