Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WTFCM opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
