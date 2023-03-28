Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFCM opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

