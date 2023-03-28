Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 52 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.