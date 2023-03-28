Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $276,547,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,111,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after acquiring an additional 897,970 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.