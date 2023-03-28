Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $276,547,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,111,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after acquiring an additional 897,970 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
