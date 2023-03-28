Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 1.5 %

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$16.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$275.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.74. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$14.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.33.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

