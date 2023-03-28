Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CP opened at C$103.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$86.42 and a 1-year high of C$111.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5036124 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,866 shares of company stock valued at $616,361. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$107.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

