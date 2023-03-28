Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

