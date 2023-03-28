Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Orion Office REIT has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 5,246.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,471 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Orion Office REIT

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

