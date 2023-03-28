TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (TANNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ TANNI opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59.

