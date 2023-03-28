Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 10th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

