Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 17th

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Heartland Financial USA Price Performance
Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.
About Heartland Financial USA
