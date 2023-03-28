Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 17th

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

See Also

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.