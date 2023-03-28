Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 9,783 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.