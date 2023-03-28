Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

