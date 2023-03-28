Pendal Group Ltd Sells 5,457 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.