Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 640 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,621,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,251,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after buying an additional 120,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Nutrien by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,224,000 after buying an additional 502,756 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

