Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 121,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.