Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 7,658 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after acquiring an additional 734,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 551,124 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $62.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.