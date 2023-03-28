Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $672,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

Insider Activity

Kroger Price Performance

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,479. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

