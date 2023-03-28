Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $817,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.96.

Booking stock opened at $2,508.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,465.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

