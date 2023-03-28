Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $46,709,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3,110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

