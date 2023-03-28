Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,079 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,044,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 103,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter.

JMST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

