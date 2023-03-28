Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $1.22 Million in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 487.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 232.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 144,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 101,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWA stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

