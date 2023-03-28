Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 560 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

