Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

