PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.123 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

PVH Stock Up 1.2 %

PVH opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVH. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.61.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,045,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,191,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,848,000 after buying an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

