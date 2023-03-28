Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 266 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $2,385,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 182,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,287.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 59,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.