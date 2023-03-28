Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $519.00 million-$529.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.52 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

VRNS stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.94.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

