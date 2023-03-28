PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.61.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

