Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.32. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

