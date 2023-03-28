Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival Co. & updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.42–$0.34 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.44–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 173,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

