Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

