Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 25,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 46,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 234,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

