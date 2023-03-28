Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 350.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 25,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 46,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $430.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

