Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $258,000 Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,619,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $442.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.34. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

